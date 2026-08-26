Fresh Israeli terrorist shelling, air attacks on southern Lebanon towns

ABNA24 - The Zionist regime has once again targeted the Lebanese territory with artillery and airstrikes despite a ceasefire in place.

Israeli forces continue to target southern Lebanon as troops shell towns and carry out demolitions, the country’s National News Agency reports.

An Israeli tank fired a number of shells at the town of al-Mansouri, south of Tyre, according to NNA.

Additionally, the Zionists carried out explosions on the outskirts of the town of Sarbine in the Bint Jbeil district, which coincided with a sweeping operation in the area.

War jets also carried out nighttime air strikes on al-Qantara in the Marjayoun district, and intermittent artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Haddatha at dawn, NNA added.



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