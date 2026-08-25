AMO Says 17 Jordanians Held in Israeli Prisons as Fate of 34 Missing Remains Unknown

ABN24 - The Asra Media Office (AMO) has reported that 17 Jordanian national prisoners are currently held in Israeli jails, while the fate of 34 missing Jordanians remains unknown.

In a statement on Sunday, AMO voiced concerns that the missing Jordanians may be detained in secret facilities or buried in the notorious Israeli “cemeteries of numbers,” leaving families without definitive answers.

According to AMO, all Jordanian prisoners are denied family contact, while Red Cross visits have been suspended for over 1,000 days, leaving their detention conditions largely unmonitored.

AMO noted that these prisoners include four serving life sentences, eight with fixed terms, one under administrative detention, and four detainees without final verdicts.

AMO noted that among the most prominent Jordanian prisoners serving life sentences is Abdullah al‑Barghouthi, serving 67 life terms, along with Mohamed Rimawi, Ra’ed Khalil, and Kamal Juri.

AMO said that several Jordanian prisoners, especially Mohamed Rimawi and Ahmad Awad, suffer from worsening health issues, amid medical neglect in Israeli jails.

Another tragedy is the unknown fate of 34 missing Jordanians, with officials offering no answers to their families, according to AMO.



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