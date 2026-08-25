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Gathering Held at Holy Shrine of Imam Ali to Mark Beginning of Imam al-Mahdi’s Imamate +Photos

25 August 2026 - 08:44
News ID: 1856752
Source: Abna24
Gathering Held at Holy Shrine of Imam Ali to Mark Beginning of Imam al-Mahdi’s Imamate +Photos

The Women’s Religious Education Department at the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A,S) held a Mahdist gathering to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the Imamate of Imam al-Mahdi (A.S), with the aim of strengthening religious awareness.

The Women’s Religious Education Department at the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A,S) held a Mahdist gathering to mark the anniversary of the beginning of the Imamate of Imam al-Mahdi (A.S), with the aim of strengthening religious awareness.
The event was part of a series of programs designed to promote and deepen Mahdist culture and teachings.

Sondos Ridha, head of the department, said: “The gathering featured an in-person competition on the lives and teachings of the Infallible Imams (A.S), presented in an interactive and engaging format aimed at enhancing religious knowledge and awareness. A number of religious and devotional chants were also performed to mark this blessed occasion.”

The anniversary of the beginning of Imam al-Mahdi’s (A.S) Imamate is a blessed occasion on which believers commemorate their Imam and renew their covenant of loyalty and devotion to him.

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