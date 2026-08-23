Visitors flocking to city of Samarra to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Askari (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The city of Samarra witnessed the arrival of visitors from inside and outside Iraq to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam al-Hasan al-Askari (peace be upon him) at his holy shrine.

The city witnessed widespread participation from processions and service organizations that spread along the roads leading to the holy shrine, providing various services to the visitors.

The crowds of believers commemorate this painful occasion annually, reviving the memory of the martyrdom of Imam (peace be upon him), his noble character, his oppression, and his religious and historical status.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its staff efforts to provide the necessary services for the visitors heading toward the holy shrine.



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