Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Organizes martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad in Baghdad

ABNA24 - The Scientific Academy of the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him) by holding a mourning assembly in the capital, Baghdad.

The council organized the Quranic Institute in Baghdad, affiliated with the Scientific Academy, at the Al-Sebtain Mosque and Hussainiya (peace be upon them) in the Al-Aamal neighborhood.

The gathering included a blessed recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by the reciter Osama Al-Karbalaei, followed by a religious lecture by Sheikh Haidar Ma' Allah, in which he discussed the biography of Imam Al-Jawad (peace be upon him) and his blessed deeds. The gathering concluded with elegiac poems presented by the reciter Ali Yusuf Al-Karbalaei.

Mr. Sami Al-Gharawi from the institute said, "The establishment of these councils is part of the institute's programs aimed at reviving the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and enhancing religious awareness and Quranic culture in the community."

He added that "the institute is keen on organizing religious and Quranic activities in various areas of Baghdad, with the aim of reinforcing the connection to the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and drawing inspiration from their values and principles."

This gathering is part of a series of programs organized by the Quranic Institute in Baghdad to commemorate religious occasions and enhance the spiritual atmosphere among the faithful.



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