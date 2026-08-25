Israeli Police Raid Old City, Halt Al‑Quds University Graduation Ceremony

ABNA24 - Israeli police forces prevented a graduation ceremony for Al-Quds University students from taking place in Al-Quds Old City on Monday evening and detained several participants.

According to Al-Quds sources, Israeli forces raided Khan Tankiz in the Cotton Merchants’ Market near Aqsa Mosque and broke up the graduation ceremony for a group of Al-Quds University students.

The police forces detained Dr. Yusuf Al-Natsheh, director of Al-Quds University’s Al-Quds Studies Center; Raed Saadeh, head of the Al-Quds Tourism Cluster; Hassan Al-Louzi; and Al-Quds artist Hossam Abu Aisha.

They were taken to the Israeli intelligence service’s Room 4 for interrogation.

Israeli authorities impose strict restrictions on activities and events held in Al-Quds Old City, as part of Israeli efforts to erase the city’s Arab and Islamic identity.



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