Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,422 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,422 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,401 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and 32 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,288 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,290 others have been injured.



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