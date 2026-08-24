Palestinian child martyred by IOF gunfire in Askar camp

ABNA24 - Palestinian child Islam Al-Ajouri, 14, was martyred on Sunday after sustaining a critical live-fire wound to the chest during an Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raid on the Old Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated the child for a live gunshot wound to the chest and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation in an attempt to save his life before he was pronounced dead from his wounds.

The IOF stormed the eastern part of Nablus through the Awarta military checkpoint and advanced toward the area between the Old and New Askar refugee camps, according to security sources.

The IOF then broke into the Old Askar camp amid a heavy deployment of soldiers and military vehicles, as the military operation continued in the area.

Initial reports indicated that a child had been shot in the back before the Red Crescent confirmed that the victim was 14 years old and had been struck in the chest.

The raid on Askar camp comes amid continued Israeli military operations in eastern Nablus and its refugee camps, particularly the Old and New Askar camps.

Separately, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that 87 Palestinians were killed in Israeli settler attacks between the beginning of 2019 and August 21, 2026, including 25 since the beginning of this year.

The commission said 61 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, representing slightly more than 70% of all cases recorded over the more than seven-year period.

Annual figures show a sharp escalation in Palestinians killed in settler attacks. Two Palestinians were killed in 2019, one in 2020, five in 2021 and six in 2022, before the number surged to 23 in 2023.

Eleven Palestinians were killed in 2024 and 14 in 2025. In less than eight months of 2026, 25 Palestinians have already been killed, making this year the deadliest in the commission’s data so far and representing an increase of nearly 79% compared with the entire 2025 total.



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