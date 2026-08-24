Al-Abbas Holy Shrine conducting washing shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

ABNA24 - The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine conducted the washing of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and its noble courtyard after the conclusion of the rituals of the months of Muharram and Safar.

The Secretary-General of the Holy Shrine; Sayed. Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, along with its officials and servants, participated in the washing rituals, and the ceremonies of Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) began.

A member of the Board of Directors of the Holy Shrine, Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, said that the washing of the holy shrine and the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) took place after the conclusion of the mourning ceremonies of the sacred months of Muharram and Safar.

He added that the work included cleaning and perfuming the holy grid, in addition to laying a new set of carpets in the holy sanctuary and courtyard, as well as perfuming and incense work; all of which contribute to preserving the sanctity of the place and preparing it to receive visitors.

The shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnesses periodic campaigns for washing, cleaning, and perfuming; to maintain the cleanliness of the place and prepare it to receive the visitors coming to perform the Ziyarat rituals.



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