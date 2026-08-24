NY Times: Turkey formally requests interpol to arrest Netanyahu

ABNA24 - Turkey has officially requested Interpol to arrest the prime minister of the Zionist regime.

The New York Times reported that Turkey has formally asked the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime.

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced last Friday that Turkey had issued an international arrest warrant for Netanyahu and another Israeli national as part of an investigation into the interception of the Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing toward the Gaza Strip in May, and the subsequent detention of activists aboard the vessel.

The Turkish justice minister stressed: “Legal proceedings are being pursued with full determination regarding the attack in international waters against the activists of the Sumud Flotilla, who were traveling to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.”



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