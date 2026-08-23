Ayatollah Javadi Amoli Says Public Presence Is Key to Divine Victory, Urges Officials to Serve with Sincerity

ABNA24 - Prominent Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli has underscored the importance of public participation as a key factor in securing divine victory, urging officials to stand by the people and serve them with sincerity.

Speaking during a meeting with Iran's Chief of Police Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli highlighted the significance of night prayers and a sincere connection with God as among the best paths toward nearness to the Almighty.

Citing a narration from Imam Hassan Askari (AS), the senior cleric said: "The path to God is a long journey that cannot be undertaken except by riding through the night," explaining that night prayers allow individuals to share their weaknesses and true needs with God in solitude, fostering spiritual growth.

Addressing the concept of "trust" in the Holy Quran, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stressed that the verse "Indeed, We offered the Trust to the heavens and the earth and the mountains" does not merely refer to material possessions. Rather, it speaks of the station of divine trusteeship bestowed upon humanity.

"Just as one who is granted authority becomes an 'amir,' one who is entrusted with divine trust must become 'Aminollah' — a trustee of God," he said. "This is a weighty responsibility that requires true faithfulness."

The senior cleric emphasized that the lives, property, honor and territory of the people are divine trusts, and all officials — including law enforcement forces — must strive to protect them.

"Whoever assumes a position of responsibility must understand that it is not personal property, but a trust that must be properly safeguarded and fulfilled," he noted.

Citing the Quranic verse "It is He who supported you with His help and with the believers," Ayatollah Javadi Amoli pointed to the presence and solidarity of the faithful as a crucial element of divine assistance, referencing the Muslim victory at the Battle of Khaybar.

"In conditions where victory appeared extremely difficult by outward calculations, divine help and the presence of the believers brought about triumph," he said.

Referring to the Islamic Republic's steadfastness against arrogant powers in recent years, the senior cleric described the people's presence on the scene as one of the most important pillars of the nation's strength.

"As long as the people remain on the scene and stand with their faith and the system, divine assistance will continue to embrace society," he stated.

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli further stressed that when people feel officials share in their hardships, security concerns and difficulties, such solidarity strengthens the bond between the people and the establishment.

He concluded by honoring the elevated status of martyrs and praying for the success of law enforcement forces and all servants of the Islamic establishment in fulfilling their trust and serving the people with sincerity.



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