Navy commander: Armed Forces will not allow enemies to take even a single step forward

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s navy commander emphasized that the Armed Forces are standing firm against enemies with full strength and will not allow them to take even a single step forward.

Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy, made the remarks on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the Navy in the northern port city of Noushahr.

He added that the country’s strategic straits and waterways hold particular significance today and that the Navy, through its strong presence in these regions, is defending national interests and national security.

The commander further stated that the faith and commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s naval forces demonstrate their readiness to defend the country.

He also emphasized the necessity of national unity and cohesion between the people and the Islamic Republic system, noting that the enemy seeks to reach its goals by striking at the national solidarity of the country. “Therefore, preserving national unity and solidarity is a collective responsibility,” he added.

......................

End/ 257