Pakistan Repatriates 31 Sailors Seized by U.S., Including 20 Iranians, After Diplomatic Push

“Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in the repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals, alongside 20 nationals of our brotherly country Iran, through Singapore, who were aboard vessels seized in the high seas by the United States,” Ishaq Dar wrote on his X account on Friday.

“All individuals are in good health and high spirits. The welfare and well-being of Pakistanis abroad, particularly those in distress, remains our government’s highest priority,” he added.

“All individuals have reached Bangkok from Singapore and already boarded the flight scheduled to reach Islamabad later tonight. Our Irani brothers will then be facilitated to return to their homeland,” he noted.

Last week, Pakistan’s foreign minister held phone talks with his Iranian and Singaporean counterparts and announced that the US had agreed to release a number of Iranian and Pakistani sailors off Singapore’s coast, adding that Pakistan would help bring them back.



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