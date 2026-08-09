ABNA Reporters Ali and Zainab Stand at Burial Site of Unknown Martyrs as They Reflect on Sacrifice and Resilience After Saudi-American Attacks

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Reporting together from the sacred grounds of the unknown martyrs' burial site on the Andimishq highway, Ali and Zainab opened their joint report with Ali confirming that the bodies of those martyred in last night's Saudi-American attacks had entered the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), a moment of significance for the pilgrims.

Zainab then described their location, noting that they were standing at the burial site of unknown martyrs, and emphasized that it is because of these very martyrs and their sacrifices that these paths remain glorious and safe for millions of pilgrims making their way to Karbala.

Ali reflected on what he described as a fundamental misunderstanding on the part of the enemy, stating that they believe the more they kill, the more afraid the people become.

He declared that the opposite is true, as every act of aggression only makes the believers more firm and resolute in their path, strengthening their determination rather than weakening it.

Zainab added to this sentiment by asserting that martyrdom is not a tragedy but a source of pride for those who walk this path, a belief that transforms loss into strength and grief into firm faith.

Ali further elaborated that while the enemy may label them as suicidal, the reality is that they are simply not afraid to die for their cause, a conviction that drives them forward even in the face of relentless attacks.

The two correspondents concluded by promising more updates from the ground as they continue to document the journey.

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