Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Center provides its services to visitors of Arbaeen at Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas Complex (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Center (peace be upon her), affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, provides its services to the visitors of Arbaeen at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) service complex, located on the Najaf-Karbala road.

The center's staff duties are distributed among the care of baby carriages, organizing the storage areas, providing the needs of the first and second halls, the internal corridors, water supply, the outdoor courtyard, the restrooms, the laundry room, as well as overseeing cleaning tasks and providing the essential supplies for accommodating the visitors.

The center's participation falls under the plan of the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to serve the visitors of Arbaeen, by supporting service tasks at the complex sites for its staff, and contributing to preparing the needs of the visitors and facilitating their affairs.



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