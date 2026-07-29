Islamic Council of America Condemns Destruction of Mosque in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned an Israeli airstrike that reportedly destroyed a mosque and nearby tents sheltering displaced Palestinians near the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Gaza City, leaving hundreds of people homeless.

“Israel’s bombing of a mosque and tents sheltering forcibly-displaced civilians is yet another devastating example of the ongoing genocidal destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and the continued suffering of innocent men, women, and children,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “Houses of worship and locations sheltering displaced families must never become targets.

The international community must act urgently to secure a real and permanent ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians, and facilitate unrestricted humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza. Our government must also end its complicity in Israel’s genocide.”

Earlier this week, CAIR condemned arson attacks on two mosques in the illegally-occupied West Bank by illegal Israeli settlers, calling the attacks acts of terrorism targeting Palestinian civilians and their houses of worship.