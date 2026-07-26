Pakistan-Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Situation and Diplomatic Efforts in Phone Call

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss recent developments in the region and matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong and longstanding ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing the relationship as close, brotherly, and rooted in mutual trust.

During the call, both foreign ministers reviewed the evolving regional situation and exchanged views on the importance of maintaining diplomatic engagement to address ongoing challenges. They agreed that sustained dialogue and coordinated diplomatic efforts are essential for promoting peace, stability, and constructive progress across the region.

The statement added that both sides reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing regional peace, security, and stability through continued engagement.