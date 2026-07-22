Fanatic Settlers Deface Aqsa Stones with “Messiah” Symbol Amid Intensifying Incursions

ABNA24 - Jewish settlers defaced stones in the eastern courtyard of Aqsa Mosque by painting the alleged “Messiah” symbol in a dangerous act aimed at advancing the Judaization of the holy site.

The Jerusalem Governorate said Temple groups have called for a mass incursion into Aqsa Mosque next Thursday to coincide with the so-called anniversary of the destruction of the Temple.

The alleged “Messiah” symbol is associated with the ideology advocating the construction of a purported Third Temple. The emblem has become increasingly visible in recent months, appearing on the uniforms of Israeli occupation soldiers and on military vehicles during Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Jerusalem sources documented the incursions of more than 1,489 Jewish settlers into the courtyards of Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem over the past week under heavy protection from Israeli occupation police and special forces, amid a marked escalation in the frequency of the incursions and accelerating efforts to impose a new reality inside the mosque.

Settler incursions into Aqsa continue under the protection of Israeli occupation police as restrictions on Palestinians continue to intensify.

Settlers enter the Mosque compound in groups through the Magaribeh Gate, the only gate controlled by Israeli occupation authorities since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, while Israeli police continue to impose restrictions on Palestinian worshippers seeking access to the mosque.



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