Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli settlers have forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque in East al-Quds’ Old City under the protection of Israeli police.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported the settlers “entered its courtyards and performed Talmudic rituals”.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound sits on a plateau in East al-Quds, which the Israeli regime occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed in a move not recognised by most in the international community.

For Muslims, the compound hosts Islam’s third-holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Dome of the Rock, a seventh-century structure believed to be where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to Meraj.