1,298 Israeli army, settler violations documented across West Bank in one week

ABNA24 - The Palestine Information Center “Mu’ta” has documented a sharp increase in Israeli military and settler violations across the occupied West Bank, recording 1,298 incidents between June 19 and June 25, 2026.

According to the center’s weekly report, the violations resulted in the killing of four Palestinians and the injury of 33 others. Israeli forces also carried out 151 arrests and detentions and conducted 276 military raids in towns and villages across the West Bank.

The report stated that Israeli forces demolished or destroyed 51 homes, structures, and properties, carried out 230 home raids, recorded 327 incidents involving restrictions at military checkpoints, and imposed 37 road and area closures. It also documented 48 shooting incidents during the reporting period.

Furthermore, the center recorded 110 settler attacks and settlement-related activities, 21 incidents involving assaults or property confiscation, nine violations targeting religious sites, and one incident involving the suppression of a protest, reflecting an ongoing escalation targeting Palestinians, their land, and religious sites throughout the occupied West Bank.



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