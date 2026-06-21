Video: Battle Chant (Rajaz) of Hazrat Qasim ibn al-Hasan (AS)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazrat Qasim ibn al-Hasan (AS), after insisting repeatedly to Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura and finally receiving permission to enter the battlefield, recited his famous battle chant (rajaz). In it, while introducing his noble lineage, he pointed to the oppression and loneliness of the Imam Hussain (AS) as he was surrounded by the enemy's army. "هذا حسین کالأسیر المرتهن" is among the most renowned verses of the battle chant attributed to him in Karbala.