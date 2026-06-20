Video: Rebirth of Zuhayr ibn Qayn Under the Guiding Light of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zuhayr ibn Qayn is one of the most distinguished companions of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Karbala, whose life was transformed when his wife encouraged him to meet the Imam. Initially trying to avoid encountering the Imam's caravan, he underwent a profound change after a brief conversation with the Imam Hussain (a.s.). He cast aside all worldly attachments and, together with his wife, joined the ranks of the Imam's followers. On the day of Ashura, Zuhayr bravely defended his Imam and was ultimately martyred in the path of Wilayah (divine authority).