Indians Regard Martyred Leader as “Voice of Humanity”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during a visit to the Indian Shia community’s Mowkeb in the holy city of Qom, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, described the reaction to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei as a movement that transcended religious and sectarian boundaries. He stated that followers of all faiths in India regarded him as “the voice of humanity.”

The remarks were made during his visit to the “Indian Shia Mowkeb,” established in Qom to express solidarity with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran. During his discussions with organizers and participants, Hakim Elahi reflected on the widespread response across India following the announcement of the Supreme Leader’s martyrdom.

He noted that the news brought sorrow not only to the people of India but also to countless communities around the world. According to him, followers of different religions and schools of thought were deeply affected, and scenes of grief, mourning, and emotional tributes emerged across diverse segments of society.

Hakim Elahi explained that the impact of the news was immediate. Within hours of its announcement, public sentiment across India had been profoundly shaken, turning the tragedy into a matter of collective national mourning.

Describing the atmosphere in India, he said that people took to the streets in numerous cities, particularly in New Delhi, where large numbers gathered to express their grief and solidarity. Throughout the mourning period, delegations from different regions of the country continued to visit the office of the Supreme Leader’s representative, offering condolences and messages of sympathy. These visitors included Shias, Sunnis, Hindus, Christians, and followers of other faith traditions.

He highlighted the scale of public participation, noting that approximately 1,700 meals were served daily in New Delhi during the mourning period. From morning until late evening, mourning ceremonies, condolence gatherings, and public lectures were held continuously.

Hakim Elahi stated that he personally delivered more than 200 speeches over the course of several days, while some members of his office worked around the clock for as long as 72 hours without rest to manage the unprecedented influx of visitors and events.

Referring to memorial gatherings held throughout India, he recalled that one city hosted a mourning ceremony attended by nearly 70,000 people, a significant portion of whom were non-Shias. Similar gatherings in other cities attracted crowds ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 participants.

He emphasized that the sense of loss extended far beyond the Shia community. Followers of various religions and sects openly shared in the mourning, with many expressing their condolences publicly and shedding tears over the tragedy.

To illustrate the depth of this sentiment, Hakim Elahi recounted the words of a Hindu citizen who remarked, “Today, we have lost the voice of humanity. The Supreme Leader was the voice of humanity.”

According to him, this widespread reaction reflected the compassion, loyalty, and moral character of the Indian people. It demonstrated their ability to rise above religious divisions and unite around universal values such as humanity, justice, and fidelity to principle.

He also pointed to the social impact of the events, observing that the atmosphere of mourning helped nrrow sectarian divides between Shias and Sunnis. Some Sunni scholars, he noted, openly praised the dignified response of the Shia community and recalled the example of Imam Husayn (A.S.), who never accepted humiliation or surrender.

Hakim Elahi further stated that even individuals who had previously held negative perceptions of Shias came forward to offer condolences. Many experienced a noticeable change in outlook, with some openly acknowledging that Shias and Sunnis constitute one Ummah.

Describing the stature of Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyid Ali Khamenei, he said that the late leader was a figure admired across religious and sectarian lines whose influence extended far beyond any single geography. He was, in the words of many admirers, “the voice of humanity” and a spiritual source of guidance and inspiration for numerous nations.

Concluding his remarks, Hakim Elahi expressed gratitude to the Indian community residing in Iran as well as to the organizers of the Indian Shia Mowkeb in Qom. He underscored the centuries-old historical, cultural, and religious ties between Iran and India, describing them as a valuable shared heritage and calling for continued efforts to strengthen and deepen these longstanding bonds.