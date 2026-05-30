Zionist regime closes Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims until further notice

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) closed the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshipers on Friday until further notice.

Acting director of the Ibrahimi Mosque Hammam Abu Markhiya said the IOF closed the Mosque in the morning, with guards, staff, and worshipers forced to leave.

He described the move as a “blatant violation of the Mosque’s Islamic sanctity” and a “provocative assault on Muslims’ right to access their places of worship.”

The IOF also tightened military measures in al-Khalil City, shutting down all checkpoints and entrances leading to the holy site.

In a statement, the Palestinian ministry of Awqaf and religious affairs condemned the closure as a “serious violation of freedom of worship” and a “direct attack on Muslims’ right to reach their holy sites.”

The ministry also called it a “dangerous escalation” and an “explicit provocation of Muslim’s sentiments worldwide,” stressing that the closure flagrantly breaches international resolutions and conventions protecting sacred places.

The ministry warned of grave consequences if such systematic Israeli violations persist, saying they aim to impose a new fait accompli at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

It urged international and human rights bodies to act immediately to curb such Israeli practices and ensure the Mosque is reopened to Muslim worshipers without restrictions.



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