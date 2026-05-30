IRGC Navy: 'Any Disruption in Strait of Hormuz Will Face Decisive Response'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says smart control of Strait of Hormuz is being carried out with full authority, noting any disruption in the strait will face decisive response.

Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a firm response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) emphasized.

It said that during the past day and night, 26 commercial ships and tankers passed through the safe corridor of the Strait of Hormuz after obtaining permission in coordination with the IRGC Navy.

Obtaining permission and coordination for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is a must, and as previously announced, passing through other routes (than those permitted by the IRGC) is considered disruption and will be dealt with, the statement said.

It noted that on Wednesday night, several ships attempted to enter the Persian Gulf without authorization by tampering with and turning off their navigation systems.

“After several rounds of radio warnings, IRGC Navy fighters stopped two of them in place, and the rest were forced to return.”

The statement said the American terrorist military in the region violated the ceasefire and launched several missiles at the empty areas of Bandar Abbas airport, which did not cause any damage.

“In response to this attack, the American base from which the attack originated was attacked in retaliation. If this action is repeated, the American terrorist army will face our harsh response.”

It went on to say that the Strait of Hormuz is controlled and managed only by the IRGC Navy, and “any disruption in this strait will face our decisive response.”

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