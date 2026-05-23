Iran Enforces New Maritime Order in Strait of Hormuz, IRGC Navy Approves Vessel Transits

ABNA24 - Field reports from the Strait of Hormuz region indicate the establishment of a new maritime order by the Islamic Republic of Iran in this strategic waterway.

According to the new regulations, the passage of all vessels through the designated routes South of the islands of Hormuz and Larak is possible only with the final approval of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy).

The IRGC Navy announced on Friday that over the past 24 hours, 35 vessels have transited the Strait of Hormuz in full coordination with this force, in accordance with the new regulations.

According to this report, the owners of these vessels first view the new transit regulations on the official page of the "Persian Gulf Waterway Management" on the social network "X" (formerly Twitter), and then submit a formal request for a transit permit through their respective country's ministry of foreign affairs.This management method has also received widespread coverage in global media.



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