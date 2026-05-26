Tahir-ul-Qadri Calls Hajj Transformative Journey of Equality, Faith, and Renewal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, Tahir-ul-Qadri said that Hajj is not merely a collection of outward rituals but a practical manifestation of the highest ideals of monotheism, devotion, and humanity. He emphasized that the pilgrimage is obligatory for every financially and physically capable Muslim and represents a great blessing from God for those granted the opportunity to perform it.

He said the state of Ihram symbolizes the abandonment of ego, pride, and worldly identity, as pilgrims enter into a condition of pure servitude before God. According to him, Ihram serves as a practical declaration of equality and human unity, rejecting class divisions and social superiority by placing rich and poor, powerful and weak, side by side in worship.

Tahir-ul-Qadri described Hajj as a comprehensive global system of spiritual and moral training that teaches discipline, collective responsibility, sacrifice, equality, and ethical awareness. He said the circumambulation of the Kaaba reminds believers that God must remain the true center of human life, warning that without a correct spiritual center, human thought and action become directionless.

He further stated that the ritual of Sa’i between Safa and Marwa conveys lessons of hope, perseverance, and continuous struggle, while encouraging trust in God and the pursuit of success through sustained effort and optimism.

Referring to the standing at Arafat as the most significant stage of Hajj, he said it inspires self-accountability, repentance, humility, intellectual awakening, and a sense of collective responsibility.

Tahir-ul-Qadri concluded with prayers for the unity of the Muslim world, peace, spiritual renewal, and the acceptance of the prayers of all pilgrims.