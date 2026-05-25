Al-Kafeel Nursery Group adds 23 tons of various types of plants (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Nursery Group, affiliated with the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, confirmed the addition of more than 23 tons of various types and sizes of plants, as part of its efforts to support agricultural production and expand plant diversity.

The assistant group manager, Mr. Ali Hamza Salem, said: "Al-Kafeel Nurseries have added more than 23 tons of plants, including 8,000 seedlings and 30 varieties, covering outdoor, indoor, and shade plants."

He added that "the seedlings added are distinguished types, varied in sizes and colors, and are among the most sought-after plants," indicating that "their prices are suitable for families and private nursery owners."

He explained that "the nurseries also provide site preparation services for the departments affiliated with the holy shrine and the public and private sectors," pointing out that "they continue to supply their nurseries with various plants, in addition to providing supports and various agricultural materials to support agricultural projects."



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