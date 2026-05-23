Another Attack on Muslim Sites in India, Hindu Group Sets Sights on Darul Uloom Deoband

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In recent years, several Hindutva-affiliated groups have filed petitions and led campaigns asserting that some mosques and other Muslim sites were built on the ruins of temples or other Hindu structures.

These claims have focused on prominent sites such as the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, the Shamsi Jama Masjid in Badaun, and Sambhal’s Shahi Masjid.

The latest in this series is a demand from the Hindu Raksha Dal for an investigation into claims of a buried ancient Shiva temple inside the campus of Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.

Members of the group staged a protest at the district headquarters in Saharanpur to press their demand. The protest, led by Lalit Sharma, also included slogans against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan over her recent confrontation with police in Saharanpur.

Sharma claimed that a “buried ancient Shiva temple” exists about 14 feet below the Darul Uloom premises and called for a “fair and transparent investigation” into the matter. He said the organisation would also seek legal intervention to push for an administrative inquiry.

“We demand a scientific survey by the Archaeological Department and concerned authorities to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation,” Sharma said while submitting a memorandum to the district administration.

The Hindu Raksha Dal described the issue as serious and said it should be examined through technical and archaeological methods. However, no official evidence has been publicly presented to substantiate the claim, and authorities have not announced any investigation.

Hindu groups often cite archaeological evidence, colonial-era surveys, or religious texts to argue for historical temple sites. Many have approached courts seeking surveys, worship rights, or restoration of what they describe as temple property.

The Archaeological Survey of India has conducted court-ordered surveys in a few cases. At Gyanvapi, for example, it reported finding remains of a pre-existing temple structure. Mosque committees and other groups dispute these claims, arguing that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, protects the religious character of sites as they existed at independence. They also warn that such disputes risk communal tension.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recognised the 700-year-old Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar as a Hindu temple to goddess Saraswati, following petitions by Hindu groups. That ruling has amplified concerns among some Muslim groups that courts and political machinery are increasingly siding with such claims.

The temple-mosque issue remains legally contested and politically sensitive. Multiple cases are pending in lower courts and high courts, while the Supreme Court is hearing challenges related to the Places of Worship Act itself. Both supporters and critics cite questions of history, heritage, and communal harmony that continue to shape public debate.

The Hindu Raksha Dal protest also focused on criticism of Iqra Hasan following a controversy linked to her visit to the DIG office in connection with the Monu Kashyap death case. Demonstrators accused the MP of inappropriate behaviour toward police officials and demanded action against her. Some members reportedly made controversial remarks about the parliamentarian, drawing criticism over their language.

Responding to questions about Hasan’s support from members of the Kashyap community, Sharma claimed those backing her were not genuine supporters from the community — a statement likely to trigger further political debate.

The protesters remained outside the district magistrate’s office for nearly an hour, raising slogans and submitting their demands to the administration.

In a provocative statement, Sharma said, “A Shivling will be found 14 feet underground, and if it is not found, I am ready to be hanged.”

The matter has added to ongoing political tensions in western Uttar Pradesh, especially amid recent controversies involving Iqra Hasan and protests surrounding law enforcement actions.