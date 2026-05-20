Israel Considers Permanent Closure of Istanbul Consulate Amid Diplomatic Rift with Turkey

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israel is reportedly considering the permanent closure of its consulate in Istanbul, which has remained vacant since October 7, 2023, according to Israeli media reports.

The news website Ynet, affiliated with the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that Israeli authorities are discussing the final shutdown of the diplomatic mission amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Israel and Turkey.

According to the report, some experts believe reopening the consulate would be extremely difficult, while others argue that maintaining the facility would amount to a waste of public funds. Israel’s embassy in Ankara has also remained vacant since the same date.

The report added that Israel’s Foreign Ministry is considering consolidating its diplomatic presence in Turkey by permanently closing the Istanbul consulate and retaining only the embassy in Ankara. However, both diplomatic missions have been fully evacuated since October 2023, with Israeli diplomats currently operating from Bulgaria.