Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,772 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,772 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,707 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received three civilian bodies and three wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 880 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,605 others have been injured.



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