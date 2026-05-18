Christchurch Man Planned Mass Shooting, Stockpiled Guns and Nazi Uniform

ABNA24 - A Christchurch man who died during a police stand-off had stockpiled loaded guns and a Nazi uniform at his home and was planning a mass shooting less than two weeks after the 2019 mosque attacks, an inquest has heard.

Artemiy Dubovskiy, who was known as Troy, is suspected of taking his own life early on March 27 2019 following a police stand-off.

His death came less than a fortnight after the mosque terror attacks that killed 51 Muslim worshippers and at a time when New Zealand was on high alert for the possibility of further attacks.

Coroner Heather McKenzie has been told police officers found a loaded semi-automatic rifle and pistol, ammunition and data-x-items carrying Nazi symbols when they searched the 54-year-old's home.

Former senior sergeant Anton Ten-Hove told the inquest that officers were briefed on the threat Dubovskiy posed.

"We were briefed Mr Dubovskiy was planning a mass casualty shooting, that he possessed high-power firearms and that plan was close to being put into action," Ten-Hove said.

"I believe some firearms had been found with some writing that linked back to previous mass shootings."

Ten-Hove recalled the briefing dealt specifically with Dubovskiy and the threat he posed.

The then-senior sergeant had spotted Dubovskiy's vehicle and followed him after the search of his home.

Inspector Steven Mather, who was a commander at the scene of the stand-off, said a "substantial quantity of firearms and ammunition were located in his bedroom" when his home was searched.

Police were told he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and was a former member of special forces in Russia, Mather said.

During the stand-off Dubovskiy was heard to say "no surrender, let the snipers finish it" and also questioned how police had identified him as a threat, saying "I haven't posted online, I'm not as stupid as Tarrant".

On Monday, counsel assisting the Coroner Josh Shaw said police searched Dubovskiy's home on March 26 after receiving information he was supportive of the mosque shootings.

Officers found a loaded semi-automatic rifle and pistol, a substantial quantity of ammunition and data-x-items carrying Nazi symbolism, including a SS uniform.

Shaw said there were fears of a wider terror network and the possibility of copycat attacks after people were shot at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15 2019.

"The terror alert was increased to high for the first time in our nation's history, the first time it had been above low in our nation's history," he said.

"It was in that climate of heightened alert and risk that Mr Dubovskiy became a person of interest.

"Police received information that he had said to a family member that he was not going to prison, he would not be taken in and he may take his own life."

A senior sergeant spotted a car linked to Dubovskiy late on March 26 2019.

"This wasn't a pursuit, I should say, but rather a following. It came to the point that the driver, who was Mr Dubovskiy, knew he was being followed," Shaw said.

Dubovskiy pulled his Mitsubishi Pajero into a no exit street in the Shirley/Burwood area.

More officers were called to the area and a stand-off ensued.

Shaw said Dubovskiy remained in his car and spoke to a police negotiator by phone.

"The immediate response from Mr Dubovskiy when he learns he was speaking to a police officer is he says it would be best for the police to kill him or take him out because he wasn't going to jail," he said.

"The response was that no-one had to get hurt, there was a way out."

During the almost two-hour long phone call Dubovskiy and the negotiator discussed family, politics and the state of New Zealand.

Dubovskiy was also communicating with his family using a second phone.

The negotiator's call to Dubovskiy cut out, possibly because Dubovskiy's phone battery ran low.

Three further calls of a short duration were made but by 3am the calls were not connecting, Shaw said.

A Defense Force light vehicle moved near Dubovskiy's Pajero.

He was seen to slump backwards and then forwards with tactical police officers then moving in.

"Tear gas is deployed into his vehicle, he is extracted from his vehicle by officers with the assistance of a police dog who has Mr Dubovskiy by the leg," Shaw said.

Once he was removed from the car it was clear he was critically injured and his breathing was light and shallow.

A paramedic gave him medical attention and a second medic arrived by helicopter.

"Those efforts persist for as long as they can but it is apparent they are not successful and Mr Dubovskiy is declared dead at the scene sometime after 4am," Shaw said.

The police response to information about Dubovskiy and the events that followed had to be taken in the context of the Christchurch terror attack, Shaw said.

But it also raised questions by the family about whether police took a heavy-handed approach culminating in Dubovskiy's death and possibly leading to delays in his receiving medical treatment, he said.

Lawyer for police Pip Currie said Dubovskiy's death "is not the outcome police wanted".

A Dubovskiy family member, whose name was suppressed, said they were not aware of his terrorist sympathies and he was a helpful person who was always there for his family and friends.

"I never heard any plans from him about any terrorism or anything like that," they said.

"I think he had a good chance to surrender that night. I feel like the family could have convinced him. We were shocked by the mosque shooting and as a family we donated money to them at the time."

Police witnesses would be called at the inquest.



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