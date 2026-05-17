Al-Abbas Shrine offers services to visitors of Kadhemiah on martyrdom of Imam al-Jawad (+photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun providing its various services to the visitors of the holy city of Kadhemiyah, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Mohammad al-Jawad (peace be upon him).

The head of the holy shrine delegation, Mr. Khalil Mahdi Hanoun, said: "The Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine has become accustomed to providing its various services to visitors at the shrine of Imam al-Jawad (peace be upon him) in the holy city of Kadhemiyah annually."

He added that "the services are provided at three locations, two of which are main; the first near the shrine of the Imams Al-Jawad and al-Kadhem (peace be upon them) on Imam Saheb Al-Zaman Street (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance), and the second at the beginning of Bab Al-Murad Street, in addition to a mobile procession that offers its services to the visitors along the Ziyarat routes."

He explained that "the services include the daily distribution of main meals, in addition to snacks, juices, and fruits, as well as the distribution of more than 40,000 bread rolls daily, and thousands of meals to the visitors."

Hanoon pointed out that "the holy shrine holds a mourning assembly after the Maghrib and Isha prayers to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Jawad (peace be upon him)."

He confirmed that "several departments of the holy shrine are participating in supporting the security and service efforts in coordination with the Kadhemiyah holy shrine and the relevant authorities, while the Medical Affairs Department provides its therapeutic services and healthcare to the visitors through its medical unit."

He added, "The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has been supplying the service processions in the city of Kadhemiyah with large quantities of water and bread since the first day of the Ziyarat, in support of the services provided to the visitors."



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