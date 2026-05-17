Al-Qassam Brigades commander 'Izz ad-Din al-Haddad' martyred in Israel air strike on Gaza

According to a report by the Al-Ahd news website, the Al-Qassam Brigades' statement noted: "This great commander was martyred in an enemy assassination operation in the center of Gaza City, which constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Previously, the Zionist regime's army and Shin Bet announced the death of Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, saying he was the commander of Hamas's military wing and the last senior Hamas commander involved in the October 7, 2023 operation.

Zionist sources reported that the regime's air force targeted and bombed the apartment where Al-Haddad was staying using drones and fighter jets, while simultaneously striking a vehicle.



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