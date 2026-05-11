Flag of Razavi Dome Turned Black on Pilgrimage Day of Imam Reza (a.s.)

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency (ABNA) – With the arrival of the 23rd of Dhul Qa'dah, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Reza (a.s.) according to one of the historical narrations and a designated day of pilgrimage for the Imam, the flag of the luminous dome of the Razavi Holy Shrine will be changed from green to black for a period of two days, starting from the morning of Sunday, May 10, 2026.

In the ceremony, which is held with the presence of the servants of the Razavi Holy Shrine, the green flag of the sacred dome will be lowered and the black mourning flag will be raised over the golden dome of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.) as a sign of mourning and reverence for this occasion.

Changing the color of the dome flag is one of the spiritual and longstanding traditions at the Razavi Holy Shrine, performed on mourning occasions of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), reflecting the devotion of the servants and pilgrims to the sacred threshold of the eighth Shia Imam.

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