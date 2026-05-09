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Video: Enduring Compassion of Imam Reza (AS): From Past to Present

9 May 2026 - 11:22
News ID: 1811665
Source: Abna24
Video: Enduring Compassion of Imam Reza (AS): From Past to Present

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza (AS) came to be known as "Ra'uf" (The Compassionate) because during his era, due to the particular circumstances and reduction of restrictions, there was greater opportunity to witness his conduct and behavior, and the manifestations of his compassion and kindness became widely visible among the people. This compassion remains tangibly perceptible and felt today in the lives and spiritual experiences of the people.

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