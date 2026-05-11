Video: Reorientation of Iranian Civilization-Making in Light of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: In response to the notion that Iranians regressed on the path of civilization-making after the advent of Islam, it can be said that civilization-making in Iran neither stopped nor diminished—rather, it underwent a reorientation. While before Islam, manifestations of civilization mostly appeared in the form of royal grandeur and palace construction, after Islam, this approach shifted toward shaping a spiritual, community-centered civilization with the goal of realizing a Mahdist society—a transformation that took place with the arrival of Imam Reza (a.s.) in Iran.