Saudi Interior Ministry Warns of SR20,000–100,000 Fines as Permit Enforcement Tightens During Hajj

ABNA24 - With millions expected for the annual pilgrimage, Saudi security forces are cracking down harder than ever on unlicensed pilgrims trying to enter Mecca and the holy sites.

Security forces are continuing efforts to prevent individuals without Hajj permits from entering or staying in Mecca and the holy sites, warning that violators and facilitators will face arrest and legal penalties.

Mecca police recently arrested 18 residents of Afghan and Pakistani nationality for forging residency permits, Nusuk cards and Hajj wristbands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Security patrols in Mecca also arrested an Indonesian resident for promoting fraudulent Hajj services on social media and possessing forged Hajj cards.

In another incident, Hajj security forces detained five Afghan residents for violating Hajj regulations after they attempted to enter Mecca on foot through a desert area without a permit.

The forces also detained 10 residents of Sudanese, Egyptian and Yemeni nationality for violating Hajj regulations by attempting to enter and remain in Mecca without permits.

Legal action was taken and all individuals were referred to the Public Prosecution, reported SPA.

Ahead of the Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced fines ranging from SR20,000 to SR100,000 ($5,330-$26,660) for violating Hajj regulations.

The ministry reiterated its call for citizens, residents and visa holders to adhere to Hajj regulations and avoid legal penalties, emphasizing that obtaining a valid Hajj permit is mandatory.

It also urged full compliance with Hajj regulations and cooperation with relevant authorities to ensure pilgrims’ safety and security.



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