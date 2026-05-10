Al‑Kafeel Museum in Karbala Showcases 1221 AH Bronze Hand Engraved With Quranic Verses

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Museum in Karbala has put on display a bronze metal piece engraved with Quranic verses among its heritage collection.

The museum is affiliated with the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine.

It includes a metal hand made of bronze and engraved with Quranic verses, depicting the symbolic dimension of the metalworking industry, Al-kafeel reported.

This piece is 12 centimeters long and 9.5 centimeters wide and weighs 103 grams. It is also engraved with the date 1221 AH, indicating its historical importance and its connection to a distinct period in the art of metal decoration.

This piece, which is a palm with geometric and calligraphic designs, is adorned with the phrase “Yad Allah fawq aidihim, ya Muhammad, 1221, ya Ali.”

The names of the fourteen infallibles (AS) are also engraved on the fingers and palm. The other side shows the Ayat al-Kursi along the fingers and palm, which encompasses both spiritual and aesthetic dimensions.

This piece demonstrates the precision and elegance that craftsmen have dedicated to metalwork, and demonstrates the precision and variety of decorative styles.

This Quranic work helps to preserve and transmit the metalwork industry as an integral part of cultural identity.



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