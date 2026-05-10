Palestinian martyred, another injured in Israeli strike in northern Gaza

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army continued on Saturday to commit ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip for the 212th consecutive day, killing one civilian and carrying out attacks in different areas.

According to media sources, a civilian was martyred and another one was injured after an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle in the al-Faluja area west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The strike took place as various parts of the Strip witnessed intensive gunfire and artillery shelling.

Local sources reported that Israeli tanks opened intense fire east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, amid artillery bombardment targeting other areas of the city, while Israeli gunboats opened machinegun fire towards the western coast of the city.

In the early hours of Saturday, the eastern areas of al-Bureij refugee camp and Gaza City also came under Israeli artillery shelling.



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