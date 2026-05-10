Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Holds Weekly Gathering to Commemorate Ahl al‑Bayt (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Religious Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its weekly gathering to commemorate the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The council is held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in two sessions, morning and evening, with the presence of a group of visitors.

Sheikh Khalil Al-Saeedi was present at the gathering, recalling the tragedies of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and a part of their blessed biography and knowledge, emphasizing the importance of following their path and walking in their footsteps.

The council comes as part of a series of councils organized by the Religious Affairs Department to revive the matter of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and spread religious awareness among the visitors.



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