Atmosphere of Thursday night at shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The crowds of believers commemorated the night of Thursday in the month of Dhul-Qi'dah at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine mobilized its efforts to meet the needs of the visitors by providing various services to them.

The holy shrine had previously prepared a plan that included various security, health, and service aspects, in addition to organizing the smooth flow of visitors to the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



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