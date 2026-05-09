Families of Speicher Victims Praise Efforts of Iraqi Center for Documenting Extremist Crimes

ABNA24 - A number of the families of the victims of the Speicher massacre praised the efforts of the Iraqi Center for Documenting Extremist Crimes, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, for following up on the case of the massacre and striving to achieve justice for the families of the martyrs.

This came during the meeting held at the center's headquarters in Najaf Governorate, with the participation of representatives of the victims' families from various provinces.

The attendees during the meeting emphasized the importance of the role played by the Iraqi Center in gathering efforts and unifying positions, which contributes to serving the victims' cause and enhancing its presence in national circles.

The families of the victims appreciated the center's commitment to involving their representatives in discussions related to their rights and listening to their demands directly, which strengthens the bridges of trust and communication.

The meeting witnessed a joint affirmation of the importance of continuing efforts to document the crime and follow up on justice pathways, ensuring the victims' rights, consolidating national memory, and preventing the recurrence of such crimes in the future.



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