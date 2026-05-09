Hamas has sacrificed its top leaders and sons as martyrs, prisoners, and wounded

ABNA24 - Zaher Jabarin, head of the Hamas Movement in the West Bank, said the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has sacrificed many of its senior leaders and family members as martyrs, prisoners, and wounded during the Israeli war on Gaza.

Speaking during a condolence gathering for Azzam al-Hayya, the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, Jabarin praised the Movement’s sacrifices and resilience.

“We pray for mercy upon our martyred leaders and all the martyrs of our people,” Jabarin said, adding that Hamas had offered “its finest leaders and sons” in the conflict.

He also praised Khalil al-Hayya’s conduct during negotiations over the past three years, saying he remained steadfast despite repeated threats of assassination, displacement, and pressure directed at Hamas negotiators.

Jabarin described al-Hayya as “defiant” during negotiations and said the Movement believed intensified Israeli attacks reflected growing desperation, adding that Palestinians were being targeted “simply because they are Palestinian”.

Azzam al-Hayya succumbed on Thursday to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on Wednesday evening, making him the fourth son of Khalil al-Hayya to be martyred during the war.



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