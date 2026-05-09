Palestinian father, child injured in extremist settler attack south of al-Khalil

ABNA24 - A Palestinian man and his child were injured on Friday in a settler attack in the Shuweika area near the town of al-Dhahiriya, south of al-Khalil.

Local sources said a group of settlers assaulted the man and his child, beating them and causing head injuries.

Several areas across the West Bank witnessed a series of settler attacks on Friday, most of them concentrated in al-Khalil Governorate.

The assaults come amid a noticeable escalation in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the West Bank in recent months.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission previously documented 1,637 attacks carried out by Israeli forces and settlers during April.



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