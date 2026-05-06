Quran Interpretation Conference Held in Karbala

ABNA24 - The Quranic Scientific Assembly organized a Quran interpretation conference in the Hindiya area of ​​Karbala, Iraq.

Sayid Zia Al-Wazir presented a lecture on the topics of the conference Al-Kafeel reported.

Sayyid Hamed Al-Marabi, head of the Holy Quran Center in Hindiya (the Indian-populated area of ​​Karbala), affiliated with the Quranic Scientific Assembly of the Astan of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine, said a number of Quranic enthusiasts attended the program.

He said the topics of the conference were dedicated to key themes in the interpretation of Quranic verses in a simple and scientific style that makes the meanings of the verses more understandable and increases understanding of the Quran.

Al-Marabi added that the conference ended with honoring a number of attendees in recognition of their efforts in serving the Quran and supporting Quranic activities in the region.

It is worth mentioning that the Scientific Quranic Assembly of the Astan is one of the active Quranic centers in Iraq that implements various programs and activities in all provinces of the country with the aim of spreading the Quranic culture and cultivating a society familiar with the guidance of the Quran.

This assembly previously implemented two specialized projects, “Al-Kafeel” and “Quranic Topics in Nahj al-Balaghah”.

The Al-Kafeel project included more than 70 hours of training courses in four areas: the art of Quran recitation, Waqf and introductory course, Quranic sciences, and teaching methods.



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