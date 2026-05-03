New York Times: Trump’s plan to replenish U.S. weapons not to work for years

ABNA24 - The New York Times reported that the U.S. president’s plan to increase the country’s military weapons production is facing multiple obstacles, including financial problems and lack of cooperation from Congress, and will not deliver results for several years.

The American newspaper The New York Times wrote in a report that Donald Trump’s plan to increase U.S. arms production is facing financial difficulties and insufficient support from Congress, and may delay the provision of necessary weapons for potential future wars.

The New York Times reported that Donald Trump’s programs to increase weapons production—despite initial announced agreements with defense companies—are encountering numerous obstacles, at a time when production of American systems and missiles is considered “vital” in any potential conflict.

According to this report, in recent months Trump and U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth have signed preliminary agreements with defense companies to expand the production of Patriot air defense systems, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and other needed weapons. The U.S. government has not been able to secure sufficient funding or enough congressional support to supply the weapons it needs for possible future wars.

The report adds that American defense industries have announced ambitious plans to increase the production of ammunition and interceptor missiles, but a large portion of this expanded production will not begin for several more years.

The war with Iran has led to a significant reduction in the U.S. military’s global ammunition stockpiles, while the Pentagon has expanded the shipment of bombs, missiles, and other military equipment to West Asia — a move that reduces America’s readiness to confront other adversaries.

The Pentagon received $825 billion from Congress last year, in addition to a $150 billion supplemental budget allocated to the military industries. However, the fate of Trump’s request for a $1.45 trillion defense budget for this year remains unclear.

The report adds that American officials have reported the impact of the reduction in U.S. weapons stockpiles on the process of sending this country’s military supplies and equipment to several European and Asian countries.



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