Analysis / Iran’s Global Position Redefined: How’s War Boosted Tehran’s Soft Power?

ABNA24 - Many prominent world analysts and theorists believe that the international order after decades is on the brink of a strategic shift of paradigm, so much so that the current one and position of the established powers in its are undergoing dramatic changes, giving rise to a new world.

Meanwhile, experts have cited various developments in shedding light on the signs and influential factors driving them. They talk about end of the decades-long trans-Atlantic alliance under Trump and rise of new alliances especially in economy, like BRICS and unfolding of the trade war to unmanageable and polarizing instabilities like Ukraine and Gaza wars. Meanwhile, the war on Iran waged by the US and Israel is also among the factors whose results, the observers argue, will crucially determine the directions of the emerging world order.

From this vantage point, one of US’s primary goals in its aggression against Iran, as outlined in top-tier national security and foreign policy documents from the Trump era and even earlier, is to counter Iran’s rise as a major regional power with a strategic geopolitical position, standing alongside countries like China and Russia as main rivals of the US in this paradigm shift toward a new world order.

Yet, just as Washington’s military operations and hybrid war failed to bring the Iranian people’s resistance to its knees, this war, contrary to its original aim, ended up further strengthening Iran’s international standing and prestige. There is ample evidence to support that.

Iran inspiring independence-seeking approach in Global South

At the intergovernmental level, there are growing signs of a discursive convergence with Iran’s positions, especially among countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Most Latin American nations have taken clear stances, condemning military strikes against Iran and warning of their dangerous consequences. This coordinated wave of official and political positions signals the emergence of a unified voice against interventionist policies.

These are countries that have tasted the bitter reality of Western colonialism for centuries. They carry deep wounds from humanitarian suffering and historical injustice. And today, they see Iran as a standard-bearer in the fight against unilateralism, especially after the Islamic Republic, despite so-called crippling sanctions, relied on its own capabilities and pursued an indigenous model of human, economic, and military development. It not only withstood and countered the US attack but even forced Washington into a ceasefire and an admission that it failed to achieve its objectives, including destroying Iran’s nuclear capacity and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, Iran has become an inspiring figure for a large part of the Global South—a symbol of political independence, military and economic self-reliance, and principled resilience.

The ripple effects of this emerging view can be seen in Iran’s recent election to the presidency of the NPT Review Conference, a move that sparked fierce US anger. The election, which took place with the votes of Non-Aligned Movement members on the first day of the conference, poured cold water on all of Washington and its allies’ propaganda and efforts to smear Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, isolate the Islamic Republic internationally, and legitimize the recent military aggression.

World public begin to support Iran

A look at the global public opinion can help us see an extraordinary scene of solidarity with the Iranian nation. From streets of Japan to Europe and even the US over and over gatherings have been organized to voice support to Iran and condemn the American and Israeli war of aggression.

Take the nationwide protests across hundreds of US cities against Donald Trump's aggressive policies. Chanting "No to the king" and condemning the war, protesters effectively recognized Iran's legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity. They showed that in the minds of a large part of the world's population, Iran is etched as a victim, resilient in the face of aggressors.

These developments mark a clear sign of a gradual yet fundamental shift in global public opinion. This change owes much to the 12-day and 40-day wars, both of which showcased Iran's deterrence power and resilience.

All of this has happened despite the fact that the US and the Israeli regime, backed by their vast media empires, threw everything they had into turning public opinion against Iran, hoping to grant their atrocities a veneer of legitimacy. The outcome was a total defeat. Iran's narrative and the bold discourse of the Islamic Revolution are now being heard louder than ever around the world.

Meanwhile, Trump and Netanyahu, those false claimants to global peace and security, are becoming more despised by the day. What's more telling is that neither commands even basic popularity or approval among their own citizens. That is clear proof that Iran's version of reality has been more truthful than the enemy's deceptive propaganda.

One of the most astonishing aspects of this story is the military confrontation itself. Despite a massive and glaring imbalance in military power, Iran has managed to wear down both the US and Israel, dealing devastating blows to them. Inflicting tens of billions of dollars in costs on its enemies, and trillions on global energy and financial markets, Iran has demonstrated a level of power that has forced analysts and even Israeli and American military officials to admit the truth.

Many now openly confess that far from weakening Iran, they have watched it emerge from this battlefield stronger than ever, thanks to its military deterrence and the economic leverage it holds through its ability to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's leadership at the forefront

Another factor that has dramatically increased Iran's discourse and influence weight on the world stage is the fact that the Iranian leaders have been in political and military fields. These leaders have stood to their death for the defense and rights and security of their country. Coming on the top was the Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei who with his martyrdom enlivened the depth and influence of the resistance discourse.

The moment news of this painful martyrdom broke, a wave of fierce protests and condemnations erupted across the globe, from the cities of Pakistan to Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq. This massive reaction proved that the assassination of leaders never weakens resistance. On the contrary, their pure blood acts like life-giving water, making the mighty tree of resistance even stronger and more fruitful.

This truth has even won admiration from Western analysts. Some experts and Western social media users openly admit that unlike American and Israeli officials who, during conflicts, hide in bunkers and underground shelters to save their own skins, Iran’s political and military leaders fearlessly step onto the battlefield, and pay for that presence with their lives. That sends a powerful message to the world: one of integrity, courage, and shared sacrifice between Iran's leaders and their people.

It is precisely because of this frontline presence of Iran’s political and military leadership that millions of supporters of Iran and the Islamic Revolution have taken to the streets over the past two months to express their solidarity. That massive turnout is a bid to etch a lasting image into history: a nation that stands firm under pressure and refuses to surrender. An image that may remain in the world's historical memory as a symbol of resistance and steadfastness.

Poll results and social media

Along will military feats and its proof in recent war, polls conducted by western institutes suggest that waves of opposition to any further military action against Iran are growing. For example, an Ipsos institute poll shows that 58 percent of American citizens are opposed to anti-Iranian war. Another poll found that 66 percent of respondents call for the rapid end of the hostilities against Iran.

Support for continuing military operations has dropped to just 45 percent, a clear sign of dwindling domestic support in the US for foreign intervention. Across European countries, the majority of polls point to growing public opposition to an escalation of the war. People there are demanding an immediate halt to arms shipments to the Israeli regime and an end to its atrocities.

Social media platforms are a showcase of these shifts. Data-driven analyses show that hashtags like #NoToWarWithIran have trended globally at different moments, with some hashtag campaigns racking up tens of millions of views.

Short, powerful motion graphics, produced by Iranian users telling documented stories of the recent war and the enemy’s crimes, have been watched and widely reshared by users worldwide. These visual narratives have crossed linguistic and geographic borders, becoming the dominant discourse in many online communities.

Overall, regardless of the final result in the military and political terms, the recent war marks a unique archivement for Iran. The discourse of resistance growing prominent, Iran's image glaring on the world stage, abd Iran becoming an inspiring symbol of resistance to the US unilateralism and imperialism all show that the balance of power is shifting on regional and international levels and the Islamic Republic, weathering this crisis, will have much to say economically and militarily in the future and the world will respect this emerging power.



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