UK maritime agency reports incident off Yemeni coast

ABNA24 - A maritime incident was reported on Friday in eastern Yemen, off the coast of Mukalla in Hadramout province, an area under the control of the government loyal to the Saudi-led coalition.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident within the IRTC, 92NM southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen.

According to UKMTO, the Master of bulk carrier has reported being approached by a skiff with a black hull carrying seven armed persons.

No further details have been released so far regarding the nature or outcome of the incident.



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