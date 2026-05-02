Syria Vows to Pursue Perpetrators of Deadly Attack on Shrine Preacher

ABNA24 - Syria’s Interior Ministry has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of a deadly Friday attack that killed the prayer leader in the Sayyida Zaynab district.The ministry described the assassination of the prayer leader at the Sayyida Zaynab shrine in the outskirts of Damascus as “dangerous,” pledging to identify and hold accountable those responsible for an act aimed at inciting sedition and destabilizing the country.



In a statement issued late last night, the ministry stated it is “closely and diligently monitoring the organized efforts of recent days aimed at undermining security and social stability.”



The statement followed an incident where a hand grenade was thrown into Farhan Hassan al-Mansour’s vehicle, causing serious injuries that led to his martyrdom. Syria’s Interior Ministry characterized the attack as a “dangerous escalation aimed at targeting religious and social figures.”



It stressed that these crimes “will not go unanswered,” and that competent authorities have launched investigations to uncover the details of the incident and identify those responsible.



Syrian media reported that security forces immediately cordoned off the area and initiated extensive investigations to identify possible perpetrators and determine the precise circumstances of the attack.



This assassination occurs as the Zainabiya district has been the target of terrorist plots in the past, including in January 2025, when the Syrian Interior Ministry announced it had foiled an ISIS plan to detonate an explosive device inside the shrine.



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